Della “Dixie” Otto, 72 from Waterloo, IA passed away January 22nd at Ravenwood.

She was born May 11, 1947, in Waterloo, daughter of Ernest and Wynona Heidemann. She married Denny Ferch, they later divorced. She then married Larry Otto in 1987. He passed away in January 2005.

She is survived by her 4 boys, Bruce Ferch (Jill) of Richmond, MN., Brian Ferch of Waterloo, IA., Blaine(Tracy) Ferch of the Virgin Islands and Reverend Bradley (Carole) Ferch of Davenport, IA.

She has 7 grandchildren, Amber (Eli) Shimp, Brett Ferch, Catarina Ferch, Bo Ferch, Austin Ferch, Madison Ferch and Lillian Ferch. She was blessed with 7 Great-Grandchildren that she loved deeply.

She was preceded in death by her Husband Larry along with her parents and one brother(Ronnie).

Funeral services will be at Ascension Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. There will be an hour of family time starting at 10 a.m.

