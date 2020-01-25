Della “Dixie” Otto, 72 from Waterloo, IA passed away January 22nd at Ravenwood.
She was born May 11, 1947, in Waterloo, daughter of Ernest and Wynona Heidemann. She married Denny Ferch, they later divorced. She then married Larry Otto in 1987. He passed away in January 2005.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her 4 boys, Bruce Ferch (Jill) of Richmond, MN., Brian Ferch of Waterloo, IA., Blaine(Tracy) Ferch of the Virgin Islands and Reverend Bradley (Carole) Ferch of Davenport, IA.
She has 7 grandchildren, Amber (Eli) Shimp, Brett Ferch, Catarina Ferch, Bo Ferch, Austin Ferch, Madison Ferch and Lillian Ferch. She was blessed with 7 Great-Grandchildren that she loved deeply.
She was preceded in death by her Husband Larry along with her parents and one brother(Ronnie).
Funeral services will be at Ascension Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. There will be an hour of family time starting at 10 a.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.