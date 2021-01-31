Della Debner Van Fleet

November 23, 1927-January 17, 2021

Della Mae Debner Van Fleet, 93 passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on January 17, 2021, from natural causes. Della had a long, full life. She was born in Vilmar, Iowa, to Ferdinand Fred Debner and Agnes Abendroth Debner and grew up in Marble Rock, Iowa, during the depression years. She married Joseph Van Fleet November 18, 1952, in Greene, Iowa, and was a long-time resident of Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Della worked at John Deere and Co. in Waterloo, Iowa, for 10 years before becoming a homemaker. She was a caring and loving parent and took great joy in visiting her grandchildren and great granddaughters. She enjoyed the outdoors especially flower gardening and her daily walks. In prior years, Della played golf, bicycled often and loved dancing to big band music.

Della leaves behind her daughter Rhonda Evans of Cary, NC, sons Stuart Van Fleet of Homosassa, FL, and Wesley Van Fleet (Regina) of Naperville, IL; four grandchildren, Kimberly Evans, Shannon Evans Belcher (Brandon), Thomas Van Fleet, Olivia Van Fleet, two great-grandchildren twins Phoebe and Grace Belcher. One sister Marlene Gerholdt of Waterloo, Iowa, several nieces and nephews, and a very special friend Erwin Koschmeder of Readlyn, Iowa.