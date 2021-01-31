Della Debner Van Fleet

November 23, 1927-January 17, 2021
Della Mae Debner Van Fleet, 93 passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on January 17, 2021, from natural causes. Della had a long, full life. She was born in Vilmar, Iowa, to Ferdinand Fred Debner and Agnes Abendroth Debner and grew up in Marble Rock, Iowa, during the depression years. She married Joseph Van Fleet November 18, 1952, in Greene, Iowa, and was a long-time resident of Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Della worked at John Deere and Co. in Waterloo, Iowa, for 10 years before becoming a homemaker. She was a caring and loving parent and took great joy in visiting her grandchildren and great granddaughters. She enjoyed the outdoors especially flower gardening and her daily walks. In prior years, Della played golf, bicycled often and loved dancing to big band music.
Della leaves behind her daughter Rhonda Evans of Cary, NC, sons Stuart Van Fleet of Homosassa, FL, and Wesley Van Fleet (Regina) of Naperville, IL; four grandchildren, Kimberly Evans, Shannon Evans Belcher (Brandon), Thomas Van Fleet, Olivia Van Fleet, two great-grandchildren twins Phoebe and Grace Belcher. One sister Marlene Gerholdt of Waterloo, Iowa, several nieces and nephews, and a very special friend Erwin Koschmeder of Readlyn, Iowa.
Della was predeceased by her parents, brothers Clarence, Dean, and infant brother Lloyd, sister Viola, and by her husband Joseph Van Fleet in 1983.
Della’s family would like to express their appreciation to her caregivers at The Retreat at Cary, Sunrise of Cary, and to Heartland Hospice. The family requests memorials to be directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church, 7401 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613, in her memory. Per her wishes, a celebration of life service will be held in her memory at a future date.
Condolences for the family may be shared at www.CremationSocietyNC.com
