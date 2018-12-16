Try 1 month for 99¢
Della D. Rogers

Della Rogers

(1935-2018)

BRANDON — Della Darlene (Forrester) Rogers, 83, died Dec. 9 at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha.

She was born Nov. 17, 1935, in High Amana, daughter of Clarence Jack and Della (Ginter) Forrester. On May 24, 1952, she married Virgil Rogers at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Survivors include: her husband; three sons, Dale (Sandy) Rogers of Brandon, Dean (Cathy) Rogers of Oelwein Dave (Diane) Rogers of Elk Run Heights; her daughter, Darla (Rick) Rose of Postville; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Gerry Quentin of Rockford, Ill.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her grandson, Joshua; and her brother, Leroy Forrester.

Memorial services: will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

Darlene enjoyed camping and spending time with her grandchildren.

