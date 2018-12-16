Della D. Rogers

(1935-2018)
BRANDON — Della Darlene (Forrester) Rogers, 83, died Dec. 9 at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha.
She was born Nov. 17, 1935, in High Amana, daughter of Clarence Jack and Della (Ginter) Forrester. On May 24, 1952, she married Virgil Rogers at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Survivors include: her husband; three sons, Dale (Sandy) Rogers of Brandon, Dean (Cathy) Rogers of Oelwein Dave (Diane) Rogers of Elk Run Heights; her daughter, Darla (Rick) Rose of Postville; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Gerry Quentin of Rockford, Ill.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her grandson, Joshua; and her brother, Leroy Forrester.
Memorial services: will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Darlene enjoyed camping and spending time with her grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.