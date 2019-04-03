(1931-2019)
WATERLOO — Delilah K. Herink, 87, of Waterloo, died at home Monday, April 1.
She was born June 18, 1931, in her grandmother’s home near Martinstown, Mo., daughter of Clifford and Ruth (Mills) Bland. She married Charles William Herink on Nov. 5, 1949, in Kirksville, Mo. He preceded her in death Sept. 30, 2012.
She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1949. Delilah worked for a time as a housekeeper at a local motel and also sold Sara Coventry Jewelry, but mostly was a stay at home mom.
Survivors include: a daughter, Kathie (Al) Johnson of Waterloo; a son, David Herink of Waterloo; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren and another on the way.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a great-grandson, Treston; a daughter-in-law, Kim Herink; and a brother and sister-in-law, Hubert (Betty) Bland.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Toledo. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice, 1825 Logan Ave., Waterloo 50703 or Waverly Pet Rescue, PO Box 291, Waverly 50677.
Delilah loved all types of crafting including knitting, crocheting, painting rocks, making porcelain dolls, sewing dresses and making doll clothing. She was very fond of her two pet cats Angel and Gracie.
