August 8, 1949-April 20, 2022
Delbert Lloyd Grote, age 72, passed away at his home in Maplewood, Mn. on April 20, 2022. He was born in Waterloo, Ia., on August 8, 1949 to Leonard and Alice Grote of La Porte City, Ia. He graduated from La Porte City High School in 1967. He attended Wartburg College for a short time and then enlisted in the Navy for two years. After returning to Iowa, he attended UNI and Calmar Community College, receiving an associate degree in nursing. He worked in the specialty care units of kidney transplant, ER, and the operating room. Approximately thirty years ago, he attended mortuary school and worked as a mortician for five years in Marshall, Mn., later returning to the profession of nursing in Minneapolis, retiring in 2019.
He married Debby Bolger on October 11, 1975 in Victor, Ia. They later divorced, but remained friends until his death.
Delbert is survived by his son Adam of Minneapolis, friend Debby of St. Louis Park, Mn., three brothers Allen (Sylvia) of Janesville, Terry (Carol) of La Porte City, Ricky (Carol) of Park Rapids, Mn., sister in law Mary Jo Grote of La Porte City and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Alice Grote, his brother Gordon, and his nephew Jason Grote.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 6, 2022 at the La Porte City Senior Center, 300 1st Street, La Porte City, Iowa starting at 1:30 with a special program at 2:00.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.