Delbert Lloyd Grote, age 72, passed away at his home in Maplewood, Mn. on April 20, 2022. He was born in Waterloo, Ia., on August 8, 1949 to Leonard and Alice Grote of La Porte City, Ia. He graduated from La Porte City High School in 1967. He attended Wartburg College for a short time and then enlisted in the Navy for two years. After returning to Iowa, he attended UNI and Calmar Community College, receiving an associate degree in nursing. He worked in the specialty care units of kidney transplant, ER, and the operating room. Approximately thirty years ago, he attended mortuary school and worked as a mortician for five years in Marshall, Mn., later returning to the profession of nursing in Minneapolis, retiring in 2019.