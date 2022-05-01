Delbert Lloyd Grote

August 8, 1949-April 20, 2022

Delbert Lloyd Grote, age 72, passed away at his home in Maplewood, Mn. on April 20, 2022. He was born in Waterloo, Ia., on August 8, 1949 to Leonard and Alice Grote of La Porte City, Ia. He graduated from La Porte City High School in 1967. He attended Wartburg College for a short time and then enlisted in the Navy for two years. After returning to Iowa, he attended UNI and Calmar Community College, receiving an associate degree in nursing. He worked in the specialty care units of kidney transplant, ER, and the operating room. Approximately thirty years ago, he attended mortuary school and worked as a mortician for five years in Marshall, Mn., later returning to the profession of nursing in Minneapolis, retiring in 2019.

He married Debby Bolger on October 11, 1975 in Victor, Ia. They later divorced, but remained friends until his death.

Delbert is survived by his son Adam of Minneapolis, friend Debby of St. Louis Park, Mn., three brothers Allen (Sylvia) of Janesville, Terry (Carol) of La Porte City, Ricky (Carol) of Park Rapids, Mn., sister in law Mary Jo Grote of La Porte City and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Alice Grote, his brother Gordon, and his nephew Jason Grote.

Per his wishes, there will be no service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Cards may be sent to the family at Debby Grote, 3105 Colorado Ave. S, St. Louis Park, Mn. 55417.

Memorials may be directed to: Partnership Resources Inc.,1069 10th Ave. SE., Minneapolis, Mn. 55414 or Hammer Residences Inc., 1909 W. Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata Mn. 55391