Delbert L. Uhlenhopp

(1944-2020)

PARKERSBURG — Delbert Lee Uhlenhopp, 75, of Parkersburg, died Sunday, Feb. 23, at home.

He was born Dec. 24, 1944, in Parkersburg, son of Dick R. and Katie Elizabeth (Beenken) Uhlenhopp. Delbert attended Parkersburg High School. He was employed at Chamberlain Manufacturing in Waterloo for more than 30 years until the business closed. He then worked for EPI part-time in maintenance.

Delbert was a member of Pheasants Forever.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors: a son, Delbert Lee Uhlenhopp Jr. of Kansas; a daughter, Karen (Blue) Boyer of Kesley; two grandsons, Jeremiah and Jonathan Romo; five stepgrandchildren; 12 stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother, Dickie Uhlenhopp of Waverly; two sisters, Dorothy DeBeer of Parkersburg and Katheryn (Roger) Hartzell of Shell Rock; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: a daughter, Belinda Sue Gradert, who passed away 19 years ago; his parents; and a sister, Verna Izer.

Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the funeral home, and one hour before services.