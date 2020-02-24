Delbert L. Uhlenhopp

(1944-2020)
PARKERSBURG — Delbert Lee Uhlenhopp, 75, of Parkersburg, died Sunday, Feb. 23, at home.
He was born Dec. 24, 1944, in Parkersburg, son of Dick R. and Katie Elizabeth (Beenken) Uhlenhopp. Delbert attended Parkersburg High School. He was employed at Chamberlain Manufacturing in Waterloo for more than 30 years until the business closed. He then worked for EPI part-time in maintenance.
Delbert was a member of Pheasants Forever.
Survivors: a son, Delbert Lee Uhlenhopp Jr. of Kansas; a daughter, Karen (Blue) Boyer of Kesley; two grandsons, Jeremiah and Jonathan Romo; five stepgrandchildren; 12 stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother, Dickie Uhlenhopp of Waverly; two sisters, Dorothy DeBeer of Parkersburg and Katheryn (Roger) Hartzell of Shell Rock; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: a daughter, Belinda Sue Gradert, who passed away 19 years ago; his parents; and a sister, Verna Izer.
Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the funeral home, and one hour before services.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and bowling and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. Delbert’s greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
