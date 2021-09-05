September 2, 2021

PARKERSBURG-Delbert L. Kalkwarf, 86, of Parkersburg, died Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital, in Waterloo, Iowa, of natural causes.

Delbert is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Arlene Kalkwarf of Parkersburg; two daughters, Kelli (Nick) Dix of Stout, and Kristi (Dave) Cleary of Parkersburg; one daughter-in-law, Jill Kalkwarf of Parkersburg; eight grandchildren, Erik (Megan) Kalkwarf, Amy Kalkwarf, Lon (Amanda) Dix, Kayla (Christopher) Schaefer, Reed (Ellie) Dix, Emily Dix, Landon Cleary, and Adyson Cleary; five great-grandchildren, Braxton and Isabella Kalkwarf, Mallory and Delaney Dix, Lola Dix and one on the way; one brother, Leonard Kalkwarf of Springfield, Virginia; one sister, Jeanette Oelmann of Aplington; one sister-in-law, Lorraine Kalkwarf of Aplington; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Hope Reformed Church, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 6, 2021, at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, in Parkersburg.

Memorials may be directed to the family.