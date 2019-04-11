{{featured_button_text}}
Delbert Kitner

(1924-2019)

LA PORTE CITY — Delbert E. Kitner, 95, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, April 9, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born Jan. 22, 1924, in Grundy County, son of Jess and Jennie (Kluver) Kitner. He married Helen Abel on June 5, 1947, in Waterloo. She preceded him in death Oct. 21, 2008. He later married Alice Barber.

Delbert was a graduate of Grundy Center High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was a lifelong farmer, and also sold Vigortone Feeds for many years.

He was a member of the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City.

Survived by: his three children, David (Lynda) Kitner of Garrison, Melody (Dave) Rodas of Lewiston, Mo., and Wayne (Jo Moranend) Kitner of La Porte City; nine grandchildren, Ron Kitner of Central City, Dan Kitner of Cedar Rapids, Ross (Kaitlin) Kitner of Evansdale, Carey Ann Rodas of Lewiston, Josh (Heather) Kitner of Florida, Amanda (Brad) Berry of Texas, Dan (Niki) Rodas of Spencer, S.D., Jennifer De Vore of Maynard and Erica Rodas of Manchester; several great-grandchildren, including Emily, Jayden, Blayne, Zander, Gannon, Emily, Brody, Isabelle, Peyton and Danika; and several great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Helen; and two brothers, Art and Edward Kitner.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, at American Lutheran Church, with burial in Westview Cemetery, both in La Porte City, with full military honors by USS San Diego American Legion Post 207. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at La Porte City Funeral Home and an hour before the services Monday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Delbert loved being in the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and trapping. He enjoyed caring for a variety of livestock over the years and loved his pets.

