(1923-2020)

Charles City – Delbert K. Nielsen, 96, of Charles City, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, October 7, at his son’s home.

He was born October 16, 1923, in Waterloo, the son of Soren and Ola Atkins Nielsen. He married Mary “Dotty” Budak September 16, 1950, in Waterloo. She died May 7, 1998.

Delbert graduated from East High School in 1942. He was self-employed as the owner of Del Nielsen Plumbing for 36 years before retiring in 1995. He served our country honorably in the United States Army Air Corp during WWII.

Survived by: three children, Alan (Heidi)Nielsen of Charles City, Jeff (Dawn) Nielsen of Waterloo, and Linda (John) Billick of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Aimee, Alyssa, Abbie, Joshua, Jessica, Nicholas, Joseph, and Nicole; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Gnade of Fon du Lac, Wisc.; and two sisters-in-law, Barb Budak and Joni Nelson, both of Chicago, Ill.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and several other family members.

Visitation will be from 4-6:00 p.m. Monday, October 12, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. A private family graveside service will be Tuesday. For those attending the visitation we ask that you please wear a mask.