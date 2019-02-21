Delbert F. Akers Jr.

(1935-2019)
WATERLOO — Delbert Francis Akers Jr., 83, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born Aug. 29, 1935, in Iowa City, son of Delbert and Marie (Morelock) Akers Sr. He previously was married to Donna Scovel from 1960-1967. He married Ila Burkholder on Jan. 6, 1968.
He graduated from East High School. Delbert was the head tech at the Nita Raceway when he was younger and worked for John Deere as a supervisor for 28 years before retiring May 31, 1985.
Survived by: his wife; his children, Donald Akers of Cedar Falls, James (Kim) Akers of Cedar Rapids, Dennis (Barb) Akers of Northfield, Minn., Mary Dettmer and Debra Akers, both of Waterloo, and Anna (Jason) Olson of Faribault, Minn.; his siblings, Donna (Frank) Roe and Larry (Vonna) Akers, both of Waterloo, Jane Waniorek of Decorah and Lester (Toni) Akers of Cedar Falls; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Patrick.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2211 Maynard Ave., Waterloo. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to Ascension Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
In his free time he enjoyed fishing, building fishing rods and photography.
