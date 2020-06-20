× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1951-2020)

JANESVILLE – Delaine “Sue” Griffith, 69, of Janesville, formerly of Cedar Falls and Reinbeck, died Tuesday, June 16, at UnityPoint Hospice in Waterloo of cancer.

She was born Feb. 21, 1951, in Reinbeck, daughter of Edward and Mildred (Rush) Hildebrand. She married Emery Griffith on Dec. 28, 1974, at First Presbyterian Church in Greene.

She attended schools in Reinbeck, Cedar Falls, and Waterloo. She worked in food service for the Cedar Falls Community Schools, nursing homes, and cafes in the metro area before becoming a full-time homemaker.

Survivors: her husband; two sons, Josh Griffith of Janesville and Ed Griffith of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Raine Griffith and Emerson Griffith; three brothers, Dale Hildebrand of Allison, Darrin (Kim) Hildebrand and Dan (Sandy) Hildebrand, both of Waterloo; a sister, Diane (Lonnie) Cochran of Waterloo; two aunts, Ruth Leach of Arizona and Dorothy Crabb of Des Moines; an uncle, Lyle Hildebrand of Waterloo; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a daughter, Dannette “D” Hildebrand.