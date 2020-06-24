(1951-2020)
JANESVILLE – Delaine “Sue” Griffith, 69, of Janesville, formerly of Cedar Falls and Reinbeck, died June 16 at UnityPoint Hospice in Waterloo, following a year-long battle with cancer.
She was born Feb. 21, 1951 in Reinbeck, daughter of Edward and Mildred (Rush) Hildebrand. She married Emery Griffith on Dec. 28, 1974, at First Presbyterian Church in Greene.
She attended schools in Reinbeck, Cedar Falls, and Waterloo. She worked in food service for the Cedar Falls Community Schools, nursing homes, and cafes in the metro area before becoming a full-time homemaker.
Survivors: her husband; two sons, Josh Griffith of Janesville and Ed Griffith of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Raine Griffith and Emerson Griffith; three brothers, Dale Hildebrand of Allison, Darrin (Kim) Hildebrand and Dan (Sandy) Hildebrand, both of Waterloo; a sister, Diane (Lonnie) Cochran of Waterloo; two aunts, Ruth Leach of Arizona and Dorothy Crabb of Des Moines; an uncle, Lyle Hildebrand of Waterloo; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Dannette “D” Hildebrand.
Memorial Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Richardson Funeral Service, with visitation from 9 until service time. Inurnment at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls.
Memorials: to University of Iowa Center for Advancement, Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Sue loved reading, enjoyed crafts, country music, and traveling throughout Iowa. Most of all, she enjoyed time with her family and grandchildren. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.