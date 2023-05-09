July 5, 1935-May 6, 2023

JANESVILLE-DeForest Lee “De” Dix, 87, of Janesville, Iowa passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Waverly Health Center. De was born on July 5, 1935, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the son of Harvey and Mabel (Rogers) Dix. He grew up on a farm in rural Janesville and graduated from Janesville High School in 1953.

In 1958, De entered the United States Army, serving in Munich, Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1960, returning to marry “the girl next door,” Carol Collins, on October 9, 1960, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly, Iowa. Together, they farmed near Shell Rock, raising grain and livestock. De and Carol were the parents of three children, Deanna, Daniel, and Maria. De was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly, singing in the choir, serving as an usher, and participating in various parish groups.

Throughout his life, De enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was farm work, hunting morels, fishing, or (after he and Carol retired and moved to Janesville), taking pride in maintaining his lawn in tip-top shape. De enjoyed humming a tune, reading and watching TV, always staying current on news and politics, and watching nearly every NBA basketball game. Over the years, he enjoyed morning visits with his coffee group in Janesville (full of spirited debate and much laughter), and relaxing in his garage while the kids played throughout the neighborhood. In the last year, De became a resident of Bartels, and there, as was the case his entire life, he loved to debate, tease, laugh, and meet new people. Most of all, he loved every moment spent with his family.

De’s memory is honored by his wife of 63 years, Carol of Janesville; daughter, Deanna (Rick) McCue of Waverly; son, Daniel (Diane) Dix of Humboldt; daughter, Maria (Greg) Brcka of Ankeny; seven grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Jon (Lynn) McCue and Jamie (Pete) Mottet, Angie (Bill) Pinegar, David Maxwell, Tyler (Ellie) Dix, and Brian and Benjamin Brcka; and 10 great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, with De watching daily for photos to be sent of his new great-grandson born last year.

De is also survived by two brothers, Larry Dix of Janesville and David Dix (Thiara Smith) of Mount Vernon; a sister, Patricia (William) Bowen of Reinbeck; and three sisters-in-law, Jean Collins of Waterloo, Janice Hannemann of Nashua, and Judy Dix of Shell Rock; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Sharon Dix; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Fern and Gerald Green; sister-in-law, Karen Dix; and brother-in-law, Tom Hannemann.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly, followed by lunch and fellowship. Burial will follow at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens north of Cedar Falls. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to De’s favorite charities. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes, Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187