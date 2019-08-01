{{featured_button_text}}
Dee Skyles Elmer, 49, passed away in Grundy Center, Iowa, July 2019. No services will be held.

Surviving are four children, Bradlee (Destiny), Tayler, Tanner and Angelina. Both parents, Jack (Eleanor), Sharyn. One sister, Shawn. Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Jodie Elmer, and her daughter, Bryonna Elmer. She was born Dawn Dee Skyles in LaGrande, Oregon, February 5, 1970. She weighed Two lbs 13 oz. Later changed her name to Dee Skyles.

She went on to have five children whom she dearly loved and talked about all the time. Full obituary at www.hskfh.com.

