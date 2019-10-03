(1946-2019)
Preceded in death by her parents, Betty & Marvin Moyer, Bob Decker; Survived by her Siblings: Michele (Tom) Madsen, Valerie Westmeyer, Mitchell (Leigh) Moyer; Nieces and Nephews.
Graveside Service: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 2:00pm at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo.
