Death dove

(1946-2019)

Preceded in death by her parents, Betty & Marvin Moyer, Bob Decker; Survived by her Siblings: Michele (Tom) Madsen, Valerie Westmeyer, Mitchell (Leigh) Moyer; Nieces and Nephews.

Graveside Service: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 2:00pm at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo.

For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

