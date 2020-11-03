Debra Wygle

Debra “Deb” Wygle was born December 28, 1956, in Waterloo, the daughter of Ed and Julia (Morgan) Jacobs, Sr. She graduated from Waterloo West High School. Deb married Bill Wygle on February 14, 1987 in Waterloo. She enjoyed watching movies and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Deb passed away on November 1, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial at the age of 63. She is preceded in death by her father Ed Jacobs, Sr., a granddaughter in infancy and a brother Ed Jacobs, Jr. Deb is survived by her husband Bill and mother Julia Jacobs of Waterloo; a daughter Amanda (Ron) Herman of Monticello; two grandchildren: Morgan Herman and Skyler Wygle Christenson, and a grandson on the way; three brothers: Todd, Jon and Steve Jacobs all of Waterloo; four sisters: Sheryl Larsen, Angela, Amy and Jenny Jacobs all of Waterloo and two nephews: Roger Grayson and Justin Crow both of Waterloo and many other nieces and nephews.