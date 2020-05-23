Debra S. Dinnebier

(1948-2020)
WATERLOO — Debra Sue Dinnebier, 72, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 20, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home from Stage 4 Sezary Syndrome T-cell lymphoma.
She was born Feb. 24, 1948, in Waterloo, daughter of Anthony and Rita Hoffman Dinnebier. Debra graduated from Columbus High School in 1966. She married Nolan Pryor and they later divorced.
She was a homemaker and later worked for McKenna Photo Lab in Waterloo.
Survivors: her mother of La Porte City, a son, LeRoy Pryor of Waterloo; a daughter, Crystal Mussman of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Talor, Tanner and Gavin Mussman; a great-grandaughter, Kennedy Mussman; two brothers, Ron (Bev) Dinnebier of Moravia and Mark (Dorlene) Dinnebier of Waterloo; and a sister, Karen (Barry) Barryhill of Bloomfield, Ind.
Preceded in death by: her father, and a sister, Kathleen Ambrosy.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m. June 2 at St. Edward Catholic Church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to the family to be donated to a local animal rescue shelter.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarupfuneralservice.com.
Deb was the most kind and sweet person. Family meant everything to her and there was always plenty of laughter and shenanigans when they were together. She loved country music, line dancing, all animals (but especially cats) and most of all, the color purple! She will forever be deeply missed.
