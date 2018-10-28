Debra Roberts

(1960-2018)
DENVER — Debra “Debbie” Ann Roberts, 58, of Denver, formerly of Waterloo, died at home Thursday, Oct. 25.
She was born Aug. 10, 1960, in Waterloo, daughter of Larry and Janet (Johnson) Roberts.
Debbie attended Central High School in Waterloo and then attended Hawkeye Community College to earn her G.E.D. and nurse’s aide certification. She worked as a nurse’s aide for several nursing homes in the Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids area. She most recently had been employed with Powers Manufacturing in Waterloo.
Survived by: her mother of Waterloo; her siblings, Jim (Rhonda) Roberts of Waterloo, Laurie (Ricky) Ruport of Denver, Theresa Laudenbach of Waterloo, Mike Roberts of Los Angeles, Ken (Wendy) Yount of Ravenna, Neb., Brian (Missy) Yount of Madison, Wis., Robyn (Steven) Weitzel of Lafayette, N.C., and Ricky (Candace) Yount of Denver; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Preceded in death by: her father, Larry Roberts; and a sister, Teri Sue Green.
Celebration of Life: 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at American Legion Hall in Denver. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Debbie was known to brighten up the room with her smile and was most often the “life of the party.” She was a natural when it came to taking care of plants in and around the house. One of her favorite things to do was go swimming.
