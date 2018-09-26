Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Debra R. Carlson

Debra Carlson

CEDAR FALLS — Debra Rae Carlson, 64, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Sept. 21, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home of cancer.

She was born March 26, 1954, in Waterloo, daughter of Albert and Martha Zill Stephens. She married Ricky Carlson on March 29, 1999, in Waterloo. He died Jan. 5, 2003.

Debra graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1972 and was employed as a school bus driver with the Vinton-Shellsburg Community Schools, retiring in October of 2014.

Survived by: two daughters, Bridget (Eric) Sundwall of Cedar Falls and Sandra (Shane) Ebaugh of Evansdale; four grandchildren; and a sister, Darlene (Robert) Jarosh of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, James Stephens.

Visitation: will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

