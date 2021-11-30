June 22, 1951-November 26, 2021

ATLANTIC-Debra McDermott, 70, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021.

Debra Jane was born on June 22, 1951, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Glenn E. and Mary Jane (Schwandt) Holmes. Debra graduated from Northern University High School in Cedar Falls, and following graduation, she attended Simpson College.

Debra is survived by her husband, John of Atlantic; children, Mike (Liz Reid) McDermott of Atlantic and Melanie (Justin) Gross of Winterset; special daughter, Mariana Freitas of Salvador, Brazil; 7 grandchildren: sister, Doreen (Ed) Schellhase of Ankeny; step-mother, Freddie Holmes of Cedar Falls; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Mary Jane Holmes.

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation with the family present will he held prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Iowa and the Shriners Hospitals.

Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.