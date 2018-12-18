Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

(1955-2018)

WATERLOO — Debra May Frehse, 63, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Dec. 16, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.

She was born May 11, 1955, in International Falls, Minn., daughter of Michael C. and Mary Korb Frehse. Debra graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1973 and earned a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1977. She continued at Allen Memorial Hospital for medical technician classes in 1977. She worked at Schoitz Memorial Hospital and Covenant Medical Center as a medical technician for 37 years.

Survived by: her mother of Waterloo; and a sister, Nancy Frehse of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her father.

Services: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial in Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services Wednesday, Dec. 19, at the funeral home.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Debra loved spending time up at the cabin in Canada. She loved nature, music and her cats and dogs. She enjoyed sports, especially the UNI men’s basketball.

Celebrate
the life of: Debra M. Frehse
