Debra Kay Sergeant

February 4, 1955-February 23, 2023

WATERLOO-Debra Kay Sergeant, age 68, of Waterloo, Iowa, died Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Unity Point Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

Deb was born on February 4, 1955, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the daughter of Tom and Rose (Williamson) Glanville. On September 9, 1973, Deb was united in marriage to Steven Sergeant at Good Shepherd Church in Waterloo after graduating from Waterloo East High School. The couple lived in Washington D.C. for six years while Steven served in the United States Air Force. During this time, they welcomed their two children into their lives, Adam and Stacy. After returning to Waterloo, Deb worked for the Home Shopping Network in Waterloo, Black Hawk Hotel in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and for thirteen years was a care taker for her husband Steve, after his stroke.

Family was everything to Deb, she was a great listener and welcomed everyone into her home. In her spare time she enjoyed cross stitch, watching TLC and CNN, playing hidden objects computer game, and gardening.

Deb's memory is honored by her mother, Rose Glanville of Shell Rock, Iowa; a son, Adam Sergeant of Sidney, Montana; daughter, Stacy Sergeant of Sidney, Montana; three grandchildren, Gage and Halie Knight and Emma Severson; a sister, Julie Glanville of Waterloo; and two brothers, Dave Glanville of Waterloo and Kevin (Eddie) Glanville of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her father and her husband.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock with Pastor Joel Becker officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the services at the church on Monday. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-885-4321