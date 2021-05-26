Debra K. Peek
June 6, 1955-December 7, 2020
Debra K. Peek passed away in her Sherman Hill home on December 7, 2020. The adopted daughter of Doris (Hayes) and Graydon Peek, Deb was born on the 6th of June 1955 in Waterloo, IA.
After graduating from West High in Waterloo 1972, Deb attended Drake University and earned a BFA in Art Education in 1977. She also earned a Master's in Science with a major in Textiles and Clothing from Iowa State University in 1996. Her thesis was, "A Post-Occupancy Evaluation of the Desoto Visitor Center from an Artifact Conservation Perspective". She celebrated 50 years as a Type 1 diabetic several years ago.
Deb loved her home and neighbors in Sherman Hill. As an avid gardener, she built a conservatory for her collection of plants, which was framed by numerous plantings in her yard. Deb worked with the Animal Rescue League by capturing feral cats and taking them for neutering before returning them to Sherman Hill. Some of those cats became her outdoor companions including her special pet, Sib. She had a passion for all things related to dinosaurs!
Deb worked as a State of Iowa employee for over twenty years at the Iowa Department for the Blind, Iowa Emergency Management Services, and the Iowa Department of Public Health before her retirement in 2013.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday May 30th from 2-3 pm at Dunn's funeral home 2121 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA.
Memorial contributions may be directed to: Sherman Hill Association, Animal Rescue League of Iowa, or The Greater Des Moines Botanical Gardens.
