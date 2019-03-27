Debra K. Bergman

(1959-2019)
WATERLOO — Debra Kay Bergman, 60, of Waterloo, died Sunday, March 24, while in hospice care after a long bout with cancer.
She was born March 6, 1959, in Waterloo, daughter of Herb and Verla Bergman.
She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1977. Debbie was a shift manager at McDonald’s and Wendy’s restaurants. She later joined the Bertch Cabinet Co. family of Waterloo and worked there till her passing. She was a member of First Lutheran Church of Waterloo.
Survived by: her brother, Greg (Lisa) Bergman of Waterloo; her sister, Lorie (Dan) Schlichte of Austin, Texas; her nephews, Ethan Akin of Waterloo, Mitchel Bergman of Waco, Texas, and Wesley Akin of Cedar Falls; her nieces, Meghan (Philip) Valledo of San Antonio, Texas, and Sarah Akin of Des Moines.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church on Kimball in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Debbie was a good friend, enjoyed fishing with her dad, playing cards with friends and loved her cats. She donated many gallons of blood before her illness. She had a strong will and big heart and will be missed.
