Debra Jean Howard

July 7, 1954-October 18, 2022

Debra Jean Howard passed October 18th, 2022 at the age of 68. Debra was born to Elmer and Virginia Tonne on July 7th, 1954 in Tripoli Iowa.

Debra met her husband, Kevin Howard, through his sisters and mom in Iowa. She had three children Tony, Ashley and Angela. In 1983, they moved their family to Horicon, Wisconsin.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother, Debra also loved to sew and held various volunteer roles at her church and throughout the community.

