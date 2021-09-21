October 24, 1951-September 13, 2021
Debra Flick passed away on September 13, 2021. She is survived by 4 daughters: Tammy Emkes, Amy McNish, Wendy Richards, Jenny Flick—10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A remembrance ceremony will be held at George Wyth Fisher Shelter on October 9th from 4-7.
