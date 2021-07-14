February 26, 1954-July 11, 2021

Debra “Deb” Marie Ferson was born February 26, 1954 in Waterloo, IA; the daughter of Robert and Velma (Grahlman) Ferson. She attended West High School, graduating in 1972. Deb worked at Goodwill then at Fitzgerald’s. She participated in the Special Olympics in swimming and bowling. Deb loved the Green Bay Packers, shopping, pizza and Pepsi. She enjoyed spending time at the Cedar Valley Community Support Services Club.

Deb passed away peacefully on July 11, 2021 at the Harmony House at the age of 67. She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Marlys Schrag. Deb is survived by a sister, Barb (John) Rich of Sumner; nieces: Stacy Lemke, Kristen (Alex) Moddrell, Lydia (Joe) LaMere and Anna (Carl) Weigel; a nephew, Ethan (Jill) Rich; a special great-nephew, Ari Moddrell and great-nieces and nephews: Carly and Katrina Weigel, Adalyn and Nolan LaMere and Alexis and Wyatt Rich.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Visitation will be Friday, July 16, at Parrott & Wood, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM

Services will be Saturday, July 17, at Parrott & Wood, at 10:30 am

Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.