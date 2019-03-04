(1963-2019)
WATERLOO — Debra Batton, 55, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Feb. 28, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born April 7, 1963, in Waverly, daughter of Ted and Sharon Kay Slight Melohn. She married Loren Batton; they later divorced.
Debra is a Dike High School graduate.
Survived by: a son, Michael (Tori) Batton of Janesville; two daughters, Laurie (Jeramie) Wasem of Waverly and April Batton of Evansdale; her father, Ted Melohn of Stout; a sister, Amy (Dave) Meyer of Bristow; two brothers, Gary (Zenny) Melohn of California and Scott (Eileen) Melohn of Clarksville; and 10 grandchildren, Hailey, Colton, Jay, Jon, Ryan, Tyler, Samantha, Jordan, Haylie and Jaymie.
Preceded in death by: a daughter, Lacey Batton; a son, Bradley Batton; a grandson, Dillon Reed; and her mother, Sharon Melohn.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Locke Funeral Home. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
