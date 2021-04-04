November 29, 1957—March 23, 2021

FORT DODGE—Debra Ann Wyant (Farley), 63, of Fort Dodge formerly of Waterloo, IA, died March 23rd, 2021 at home. She was born November 29th, 1957, in Vincennes IN, daughter of Jim and Shirley Farley.

Survived by: a son, Jeffery Wyant of Waterloo and three daughters; Bonnie Knittel (Matt) of Indian Trail, NC, Breanne Tinsley (Nick) of Concord, GA, and Brittany Thompson (Rick) of Center Point; three sisters, Jamie Farley of Gilbert, AZ, Karen Whitaker (Zach Farley) of Center Point and Kandance Schnell of Waterloo; Grandchildren; Autumn & Jazmine (Jeffrey), Keaton & Ashton (Bonnie), Kyler & Raelyn (Breanne), and Preston (Brittany), along with many nieces and nephews and many others she considered family throughout the years.

Preceded in death by: her parents, an infant sister (Cathy Jo), a brother (Kevin).

Debbie wished to spend eternity among the seas and her ashes will be spread in the Atlantic outside of Savannah, GA at a later date. There will be a small ceremony for immediate family members only.

Memorials: Debbie struggled with lifelong alcohol addiction issues to which she eventually succumbed to. The family would request any memorials be directed to your local addiction assistance programs in her honor.