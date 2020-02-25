Debra A. Schemmel

(1954-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Debra Ann Schemmel, 65, of Cedar Falls, died unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, Feb. 22.
She was born Nov. 30, 1954, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Donald and Margery (Wessels) Schemmel. Debbie was a graduate of Columbus High School in 1973 and later attended Iowa State University. She earned an accounting degree from Hawkeye Community College. She later pursued an education to become a dental hygienist. She was a hygienist for close to 30 years with Dr. David Bottke in Cedar Falls and later Dr. Keith Whittemore in Waterloo.
Survivors: Lyle Coen of Cedar Falls; a brother, David (Kathern) Schemmel of Waterloo; a nephew, Travis Schemmel of Waterloo; a niece, Angela (Michael) Van Gorder of Ankeny; great-nieces and -nephews, Erika, Evan, Austin, Madison and Jeremy; the children of Lyle Coen, Kristina Bachmann of South Dakota and Jeffrey (Andrea) Coen of Cedar Falls; their dog, Rocky.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a miniature dachshund, Judy.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Cedar Falls with burial in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery,Waterloo. Visitation is 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls.
Memorials: to the American Cancer Society or to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Debbie and Lyle visited Ireland together. She also traveled to Italy, Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. For a surprise, Debbie took her niece Angela to Las Vegas to see Celine Dion. Debbie was a joy to her family and many friends. Her presence among us will be deeply missed.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.