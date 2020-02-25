Debra A. Schemmel

(1954-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Debra Ann Schemmel, 65, of Cedar Falls, died unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, Feb. 22.

She was born Nov. 30, 1954, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Donald and Margery (Wessels) Schemmel. Debbie was a graduate of Columbus High School in 1973 and later attended Iowa State University. She earned an accounting degree from Hawkeye Community College. She later pursued an education to become a dental hygienist. She was a hygienist for close to 30 years with Dr. David Bottke in Cedar Falls and later Dr. Keith Whittemore in Waterloo.

Survivors: Lyle Coen of Cedar Falls; a brother, David (Kathern) Schemmel of Waterloo; a nephew, Travis Schemmel of Waterloo; a niece, Angela (Michael) Van Gorder of Ankeny; great-nieces and -nephews, Erika, Evan, Austin, Madison and Jeremy; the children of Lyle Coen, Kristina Bachmann of South Dakota and Jeffrey (Andrea) Coen of Cedar Falls; their dog, Rocky.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a miniature dachshund, Judy.

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Cedar Falls with burial in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery,Waterloo. Visitation is 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls.