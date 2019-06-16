(1954-2019)
WATERLOO – Debra Ann “Debbie” Goodson Jackson, 65, died June 8 at Abbott Hospital in Minneapolis.
She was born Jan. 31, 1954, in Waterloo to Willie James and Katie Ambrose Goodson.
She attended East High School in Waterloo and the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Debbie worked in the Waterloo School System and Covenant Medical Center for many years as a cook. She owned and operated Deb’s Delicious Catering for many years. She started employment at Safe Care Learning Center in February of 2016 as lead cook. She then accepted the position of Safe Foods Coordinator until retiring in January 2019. She was a member of Hope City Church.
Survived by: her fiancé, Dana Lodge; four sons, Lamonte, Dana (Amy), Ray and Daylin; 14 grandchildren, Lamonte Jr., Clayton, Brittany, Dana Jr., Jordan, Destiny, Tiara, Jordain, Tyler, Raymond IV, Niasia, Noelle, Khali and Kash; seven great-grandchildren, Lamonte III, Tamia, Isiah, Alayna, Kyleah, Kason and Khloe; two brothers, Gary (Debra) and David; a sister, Sharon (Charles); an aunt, Effie; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers, James, Lawrence and Kevin; Sister Kay Margret; and two nephews, Grant and Terrence “Toot”.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Hope City Church, 118 High St., Waterloo. Visitation at the church from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 17, and for an hour before services Tuesday. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 306 Bates St., where they will be receiving friends.
Debbie really loved and enjoyed cooking. She was a people person. She was willing to listen and more than willing to tell you the truth. She loved children and loved having them around her. She loved the Lord and affirmed that Jesus Christ was her greatest comfort and strength.
