Debra Clark

Debra A. Clark

Debra Ann Clark, 54, of Evansdale passed away on Friday January 3, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday January 18, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Blakesburg United Methodist Church in Blakesburg, IA.

Memorials may be made to the Cedar Valley Hospice House or to the family.

