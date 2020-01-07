Debra A. Clark

Debra Ann Clark, 54, of Evansdale passed away on Friday January 3, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday January 18, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Blakesburg United Methodist Church in Blakesburg, IA.
Memorials may be made to the Cedar Valley Hospice House or to the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Debra Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
