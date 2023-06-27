November 15, 1965-June 23, 2023

MARSHALLTOWN-Deborah Welsh, 57, of Marshalltown and formerly of Stout, Iowa, passed away on the evening of June 23, 2023 at the Iowa River Hospice Home in Marshalltown, surrounded by her family.

Deborah Kay Andreessen was born November 15, 1965 to parents Marlin “Pete” and Theone (Henze) Andreessen in Grundy Center, Iowa. She attended school in Dike, Iowa and then later graduated from Dike High School.

Deborah was united in marriage to the love of her life, Larry Welsh on August 26, 1992. She had one son Lance and then together they raised their combined families. To Deborah, family was extremely important and she loved to be able to take care of her family. Deborah and Larry resided in the Dike/Stout area for many years until 2022 when they relocated to Marshalltown. In her free time, she loved to go to the casino to play slots and Bingo. She also rode her motorcycle in her younger years, enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles with her special aunt Erma Jean, baking for her family and friends, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband Larry; her children, Lance (Molly) Welsh, Tina (Matt) Fisher, Tonya (Matt) Probasco, Twisty Welsh, Aaron (Holly) Welsh, and Scott Welsh; her grandchildren, Tyla, Dalton, Shi-ann, Jaret, Kyler, Tanner, Karter, Hannah, Elyse, Macy, Scarlett, Brielle and Claire; her great-grandchildren, Keele, Emma-June, and Colton; her mother, Theone Andreessen; her siblings, Theresa Lund, Peggy (Marc) Kramer, Robert (Carla) Andreessen and Cheryl (Jeremy) Mulder; alongside many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father Marlin Andreessen; her mother and father-in-law, Leland and Elsie Welsh; and her brother-in-law Leland “Manny” Welsh.

Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and no formal services are planned at this time. Memorials in Deborah’s name may be directed to the family for a later designation. For additional information or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.