Deborah Lynn Bailey

Deborah Lynn Bailey

December 17, 1950-January 30, 2022

Deborah Lynn Bailey, 71, was reunited with Jesus on January 30, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at Hamilton’s on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA on Wednesday, February 9th from 4-7 p.m. with an open mic from 6-7 p.m. for anyone who would like to speak.

Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.

