GILBERTVILLE — Deborah Leah “Debbie” Frost, 66, of Gilbertville, died Wednesday, Dec. 5, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born April 23, 1952, in Waterloo, daughter of Robert and Joan Caley Hughes. She married Dean Lee Frost on Nov. 7, 1981, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. He died Jan. 25, 2017.

Debbie worked as a homemaker, raising her three children.

Survived by: a daughter, Caley (David) Elliott of Waterloo; a son, Matthew Frost of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Spencer and Caden Elliott; two brothers, Mike (Bonnie) Hughes of Tripoli and Dan (LeAnn) Hughes of Cedar Falls; and a sister, Kim (Ron) Kelly of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: her husband; and a son, Michael Frost.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with inurnment in Sancta Maria Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Visitation will be one hour before services at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, wife and friend.

