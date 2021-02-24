Deborah Kay Sexton

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, February 26, at the United Methodist Church in Sumner with Rev. Michael Christie officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. Burial will follow the funeral service at Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 25th at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Friday. Memorials may be made in Deborah’s name to the Lutheran Services in Iowa or FTD association.

Deborah Kay, daughter of George and Patsy (Ridge) Hahn, was born November 1, 1950, in Muscatine. She was baptized and confirmed in the Methodist Faith. Deb received her education in the Muscatine Schools and graduated from Muscatine High School in 1968. She continued her education at Iowa State University graduating in 1971, with a degree in Mathematics and History. While at Iowa State, Deb was a cheerleader for the football team. On December 17, 1977, she was united in marriage with Timothy Sexton in Muscatine. Deb’s professional career began working for Kodak, prior to owning and operating her own printing business for twenty years, St. Croix Printing Equipment Imports. She was a long time active member of the United Methodist Church in Sumner, where she was a Communion Steward for many years and active in the United Methodist Women’s group, was a member of P.E.O., and active member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority at Iowa State. Deb was an avid gardener, enjoyed traveling with her husband and daughter, Kathleen, but her greatest joy came from being a grandmother to Claire, William, and Beckett.