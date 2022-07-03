Deborah Kay Pfalzgraf

January 20, 1960-June 29, 2022

WATERLOO-Deborah Kay Pfalzgraf, 62, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo.

She was born January 20, 1960 in Waterloo, daughter of Delmer and Joyce Bachman Stickfort. Deb graduated from Waterloo East High School with the class of 1978. She graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with her Bachelors in Education and later earning her Masters from Viterbo University. Deb married Mark Pfalzgraf in 1993 and they later divorced.

Deb was a technology and business teacher at Waterloo East High School for 34 years until she retired in 2018. She was a member of Waterloo Gospel Hall. Deb trusted in Christ as her personal savior on August 19 of 1974. Deb enjoyed spending her time taking weekend trips with her family. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, and listening to podcasts.

Deb is survived by her daughter Kimberly (Jacob) Hunemuller of Cedar Falls; son, Michael Pfalzgraf of Evansdale; her parents, Delmer (Joyce) Stickfort of Raymond; and sister, Susan Stickfort of Waterloo.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Bethany Bible Chapel, 4507 Rownd St, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be held from 4:00—6:00 PM Tuesday, July 5 at Bethany Bible Chapel. Inurnment will take place at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to Care Initiatives Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, is assisting the family.