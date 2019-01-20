Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO — Deborah Jean Bohling, 60, of Waterloo, formerly of Jesup, died Tuesday, Jan. 15, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, following a short illness.

She was born Aug. 6, 1958, in Jesup, daughter of Donald Alfred Bush and Darlene Marie (Buck) Bush. She married Donald Eugene Bohling on Jan. 17, 1981, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They later divorced.

She attended schools in Jesup. Before her illness, Deborah was employed by FBG Service Corp. in Cedar Rapids.

Survived by: her partner, Russell Rees of Waterloo; two daughters, Melissa (Fermin) Miranda of Waterloo and Audra (Carl) Schilling of Jesup; a stepson, Adam (Ashley) Rees of Reinbeck; two stepgrandsons, Adam Rees Jr. and Michael Rees; a brother, Doug Bush of Milwaukee; and a sister, Donna Higuera of Raymond.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at Garden of Memories Cemetery Mausoleum in Waterloo, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until services Tuesday at the mausoleum. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

