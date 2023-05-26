May 21, 2023
Deborah Garland Johnson (née Deborah Diane Garland) passed away on May 21st, 2023, from cancer at the full age of 77, in Juneau, Alaska.
Debby was born and raised in the Midwest, raising a family of her own in Iowa but also living in Minnesota, New York, and South Carolina over the years, before moving to Alaska after getting both of her boys, Matthew and Noah, out of the house. She was an educator who taught English at all levels, from primary school to college, before transitioning to Special Education. She loved sports, the great outdoors, music, art, visiting her friends and spending time with family.
Debby is survived by her siblings Jon, Kathy, and Bob; her sons, Matthew and Noah; her daughters-in-law, Darcy Fair Johnson and Jessica Fiedler Johnson; her grandchildren Lucas, Stella, William, and Evelyn; and is preceded in death by her parents, John and Kay.
A memorial service will be held at the Cedar Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 3912 Cedar Heights Drive, Cedar Falls, IA 50613, at 1:30pm on Saturday, June 3rd, with light refreshments to follow.
