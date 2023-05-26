Debby was born and raised in the Midwest, raising a family of her own in Iowa but also living in Minnesota, New York, and South Carolina over the years, before moving to Alaska after getting both of her boys, Matthew and Noah, out of the house. She was an educator who taught English at all levels, from primary school to college, before transitioning to Special Education. She loved sports, the great outdoors, music, art, visiting her friends and spending time with family.