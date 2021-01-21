October 6, 1953-January 16, 2021

Deborah Ellen (Wood) Boswell, age 67, died on Saturday, January 16th at Methodist Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

Deb was born on October 6, 1953 in Fort Dodge, Iowa, daughter of Richard and Phyllis (Springer) Wood. She was raised in Fort Dodge until the family moved to Corning, Iowa when Deb was a junior in high school. She graduated from Corning High School in 1971 and from the University of Northern Iowa in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science degree.

She held several jobs as an office manager, the last one and longest tenure with Power Engineering in Waterloo.

She married C. David Boswell on September 3, 1983. She and Dave enjoyed entertaining and traveling, especially to Las Vegas, and wintered in Mississippi. They were big sports fans, in particular supporting the University of Northern Iowa Panthers. Dave passed away in July 2008, at which time Deb moved to Omaha to be near her sister, Wendy Hultman, and her family.