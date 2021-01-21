October 6, 1953-January 16, 2021
Deborah Ellen (Wood) Boswell, age 67, died on Saturday, January 16th at Methodist Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
Deb was born on October 6, 1953 in Fort Dodge, Iowa, daughter of Richard and Phyllis (Springer) Wood. She was raised in Fort Dodge until the family moved to Corning, Iowa when Deb was a junior in high school. She graduated from Corning High School in 1971 and from the University of Northern Iowa in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science degree.
She held several jobs as an office manager, the last one and longest tenure with Power Engineering in Waterloo.
She married C. David Boswell on September 3, 1983. She and Dave enjoyed entertaining and traveling, especially to Las Vegas, and wintered in Mississippi. They were big sports fans, in particular supporting the University of Northern Iowa Panthers. Dave passed away in July 2008, at which time Deb moved to Omaha to be near her sister, Wendy Hultman, and her family.
Deb was active in New Neighbors and was a member of St. Charles Borromeo in Omaha. She was a beautiful stitcher and shared this hobby with numerous people in town, enjoying weekly gatherings and retreats. She also weaved baskets and was an avid reader. She spent time at many activities of her niece and nephew, Erin, and Chase Hultman. She especially enjoyed watching Chase play baseball, football, and basketball until her health limited her ability to do so.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dave; her parents; her stepson, Tim Boswell, and her step-grandson, Brody Drucker.
She is survived by her siblings, Crystal (Craig) Spirek of Callender, IA; Dixon (Martha) Wood of Des Moines, IA; Kelly Wood of Des Moines, IA; Melody (Larry) Porter of Fort Dodge, IA; and Wendy (Mark) Hultman, of Omaha, NE; her step-daughter, Karin Drucker; her step granddaughters, Whitney and Olivia Drucker; and step-grandson, Nick Boswell, as well as nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Vigil Service: Saturday, January 23, 1:00PM, Waterloo Memorial Park, 3430 W. 4th St, Waterloo, Iowa
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900, www.heafeyheafey.com
