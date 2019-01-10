(1958-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Deborah “Deb” Purdy, 60, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Jan. 8, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
She was born June 18, 1958, in Waterloo, daughter of Charles and Beverly (Aspel) Hyke. She married Joseph Purdy on Jan. 1, 1997, in Cedar Falls.
Deb graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1976 and was employed as a CNA and CMA with the Western Home Communities-Stanard Assisted Living. She was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church.
Survived by: her husband; two daughters, Megan Olmstead of Waterloo and Tiffany Olmstead of Cedar Falls; a grandson, Cayden Kressley; two sisters, Judy (Steve) McBride of Colfax and Sharon (Tommy) Vieth of Cedar Rapids; and her father-in-law, Richard Purdy of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Beverly Ann Hyke; a nephew, Justin McBride; and mother-in-law, Eunice Purdy.
Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at Nazareth Lutheran Church-Larsen Chapel, with burial in Hillside Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Richardson Funeral Service and also for an hour before services Monday at the chapel.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Deb was a fan of Waterloo Black Hawks Hockey; enjoyed crafting, jigsaw and word puzzles, James Patterson books, the Hallmark Channel, flowers, gardening and camping.
