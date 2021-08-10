CEDAR FALLS-Deborah (Deb) Louise Gaffney, 61, of Cedar Falls, died of natural causes on August 4, 2021. She was proceeded in death by her father, Kenneth Gaffney. She is survived by her mother Carolyn Haller and stepfather Gene Haller, her brother Jerry (Cindy) Gaffney, her sisters, Mary (Dave) Connerley and Angie Edgeton, her stepsister Brenda (Boone) Wilkinson, all of Cedar Falls, and her stepsister Deb (Dave) VanGundy of Dike. Memorial service will be held at Grace Reformed Church at 520 Maxwell St., Waterloo at 11:00 am on August 11 with visitation one hour before and lunch following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church.