Deborah (Deb) Louise Gaffney
August 4, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Deborah (Deb) Louise Gaffney, 61, of Cedar Falls, died of natural causes on August 4, 2021. She was proceeded in death by her father, Kenneth Gaffney. She is survived by her mother Carolyn Haller and stepfather Gene Haller, her brother Jerry (Cindy) Gaffney, her sisters, Mary (Dave) Connerley and Angie Edgeton, her stepsister Brenda (Boone) Wilkinson, all of Cedar Falls, and her stepsister Deb (Dave) VanGundy of Dike. Memorial service will be held at Grace Reformed Church at 520 Maxwell St., Waterloo at 11:00 am on August 11 with visitation one hour before and lunch following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.