 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deborah (Deb) Louise Gaffney
0 entries

Deborah (Deb) Louise Gaffney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Deborah (Deb) Louise Gaffney

Deborah (Deb) Louise Gaffney

August 4, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Deborah (Deb) Louise Gaffney, 61, of Cedar Falls, died of natural causes on August 4, 2021. She was proceeded in death by her father, Kenneth Gaffney. She is survived by her mother Carolyn Haller and stepfather Gene Haller, her brother Jerry (Cindy) Gaffney, her sisters, Mary (Dave) Connerley and Angie Edgeton, her stepsister Brenda (Boone) Wilkinson, all of Cedar Falls, and her stepsister Deb (Dave) VanGundy of Dike. Memorial service will be held at Grace Reformed Church at 520 Maxwell St., Waterloo at 11:00 am on August 11 with visitation one hour before and lunch following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to start getting kids ready to go back to school

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News