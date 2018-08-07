WATERLOO — Deborah Ann “Debbie” Schaefer, 54, of Marshalltown, formerly of Waterloo, died at home Thursday, Aug. 2.
She was born Oct. 17, 1963, in Waterloo, daughter of Francis Louis Magsamen and Carol Louise (Van Besien) Powell. On Sept. 3, 1983, she married Kevin Robert Schaefer in Waterloo.
Debbie graduated from Columbus High School in 1982 and went on to cosmetology school at the Pitze’s School of Beauty, graduating in 1984. She was employed at Emerson for the past five years and was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church and Elmwood Country Club.
Survived by: her husband; her children, Andy (Tara) Schaefer of Des Moines, Gretchan Schaefer (Alex Wrasse) of Garwin and Tom Schaefer (Tiffiny Maxwell) of Albion; a brother, Jeff (Traci) Magsamen of Janesville; mother-in-law, Sue Schaefer of Hudson; and her parents, Francis (Carolana) Magsamen of Waterloo and Carol Powell of Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Preceded in death by: her father-in-law, Robert Schaefer; stepfather, James Powell; and grandparents, Robert and Margaret Van Besien and Jerome and Theresa Magsamen.
Celebration of Life gathering: from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home, Marshalltown, with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m.
Memorials: may be directed toward the family to be designated at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.mitchellfh.com.
Debbie’s family was most important to her; she cherished every moment spent with them. She enjoyed her dog Gus, going for walks, the outdoors, traveling, gardening (vegetable and flower) and golfing.
