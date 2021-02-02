July 25, 1967-January 28, 2021

Debbie Brecher, age 53, died January 28, 2021, while vacationing in Anna Maria, Florida, with family and friends, during her courageous fight with Breast Cancer.

She married David Brecher on October 3, 1987, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo, Iowa. Debbie had ears that would always listen, arms that always held, and always carried love in her heart for her family and friends. Throughout her battle she remained strong, selfless, and always kept a positive outlook on life.

While being the backbone of her family, constantly caring for loved ones around her, she still managed to find time to see the world with those closest to her, and looked for every opportunity to embrace life with family and friends to the fullest.

Debbie dedicated 30 years of her career to the Principal Financial Group where she was admired by countless colleagues within the organization worldwide. Her drive for success and dedication to her team remained absolute in her final days. She cherished the numerous friendships she made throughout her career.