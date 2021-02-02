July 25, 1967-January 28, 2021
Debbie Brecher, age 53, died January 28, 2021, while vacationing in Anna Maria, Florida, with family and friends, during her courageous fight with Breast Cancer.
She married David Brecher on October 3, 1987, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo, Iowa. Debbie had ears that would always listen, arms that always held, and always carried love in her heart for her family and friends. Throughout her battle she remained strong, selfless, and always kept a positive outlook on life.
While being the backbone of her family, constantly caring for loved ones around her, she still managed to find time to see the world with those closest to her, and looked for every opportunity to embrace life with family and friends to the fullest.
Debbie dedicated 30 years of her career to the Principal Financial Group where she was admired by countless colleagues within the organization worldwide. Her drive for success and dedication to her team remained absolute in her final days. She cherished the numerous friendships she made throughout her career.
Survivors include her husband: David Brecher of La Porte City; two sons Chris (Breanna) Brecher of La Porte City, and Collin (Alli) Brecher of West Des Moines; her siblings David (Tasha) Fitzgerald of Janesville, Colleen (Craig) Weber of Lakeville, MN, and Scott Fitzgerald of Waterloo; two grandchildren Tyler and Alayna Brecher; nieces and nephews, Cameron and Carson Weber, Marra and Deegan Fitzgerald, and Mo Shirley; father and mother in-law, Marvin and Marlene Brecher; also many loved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jody and Jack Fitzgerald; and grandparents James and Bernece Crimmings, Raymond and Florence Fitzgerald.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 5, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and will continue for one hour before the service at the church. For those attending the visitation and/or funeral we ask that you please wear a mask.
Memorials may be made to the family, or directly to the Beyond Pink Team of the Cedar Valley.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
