 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Xanta M. Sharar
0 entries

Xanta M. Sharar

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SUMNER—Xanta M. Sharar, 87, of Sumner, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at Unity Point/Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

Memorial services will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Sumner with Rev. Michael Christie officiating. The service will be livestreamed at Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. Inurnment will follow at Wilson Grove Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Monday, October 12th at the United Methodist Church and for one hour preceding the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

All attending the visitation and service are required to wear a mask.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News