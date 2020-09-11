 Skip to main content
Wm. R. "Bill" Derr
Wm. R. "Bill" Derr

Wm. R. “Bill” Derr, 92, of Waterloo, IA, died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Rosewood Estate. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 AM on Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. Edward Catholic Church, Waterloo with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Sunday, September 13, 2020 with a 2:30 PM vigil service at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more information.

