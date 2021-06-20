 Skip to main content
William L. “Bill” Gerstenberger
William L. “Bill” Gerstenberger

OELWEIN-William L. “Bill” Gerstenberger, 52, of Oelwein, Iowa, died on June 18, 2021 at his home.

Celebration of Life: 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Memory Sharing: 7:30 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.

Final Resting Place: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein, Iowa.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

