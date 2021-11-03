William Francis "Bill" LauWilliam Francis "Bill" Lau

WATERLOO-William Francis “Bill” Lau, 94, of Waterloo, died Monday, November 1, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 5, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with entombment in the Mt. Olivet Mausoleum. The mass will be livestreamed on the parish website, www.queenofpeaceparish.net. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 4, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and at the church for an hour before services on Friday. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com