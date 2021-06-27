William "Bill" Hurd
NEW HAMPTON-William "Bill" Hurd, age 87 of New Hampton, Iowa died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Patty Elwood Center in Cresco.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Holy Family Parish with interment at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton.
Friends may greet the family from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be a 7:00 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday at the church.
Online condolences for Bill's family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers please designate your memorials to the Lawler American Legion Post #279.
